The vital appeal, to help make sure children from disadvantaged families have new toys and gifts to open on Christmas morning, will be run by Burnley Together for the third year in a row. Last year, thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley and Padiham, around 700 children received gifts from the appeal, which was launched by Salvation Army volunteers who, over the years, have helped to make the festive season magical for thousands of youngsters.

The appeal has been supported by the Burnley Express since the start and editor John Deehan said the generosity of the people of Burnley in supporting it was amazing.

Nicola Larnach, Coordinator at Burnley Together and Daniella Steenbergen, who is the Community Grocery Manager are ready for the launch of the annual Christmas present appeal next week.

Mr Deehan said: "The past two years have been incredibly difficult for so many families across the borough, and continue to be so.

"This year's Christmas Present Appeal is more important than ever, and we know we can rely on the kind-hearted people of Burnley to make it a huge success.

"The gifts you donate mean the absolute world to the children and their families, so please give what you can, and let's try and make this Christmas one to remember for as many people as possible."

Donations of new and unwrapped gifts for children up to the age of 16 are welcome to the appeal. Donations can range from games and jigsaws to makeup, toiletries and gift cards. Drop off points will be available from Monday next week ( October 24th) Permanent donation points are located at: Tesco Burnley, Tesco, Padiham, Asda Burnley, The Calico Group on Croft Street and the Community Grocer at Valley Street Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Together are asking local organisations to get in contact with them if they would like to host a toy or food donation bin for a period of one or two weeks. You can also donate gifts via Burnley Together’s Amazon list by selecting Burnley Together’s address at the checkout through the provided link.

Nicola Larnach, Coordinator at Burnley Together, said: “This year we are all affected by the cost-of-living crisis, that’s why we want to make the appeal bigger and better and reach more families in these hard times.