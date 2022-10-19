News you can trust since 1877
17 great photos of Burnley College students' dazzling performance at East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce 'spooktacular' Hallowe'en themed' ball at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa

Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel was the venue for the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Spooktacular Ball.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago

Talented dance and performing arts students from Burnley College opened up the dance floor with an explosive routine, dancing to a mix of classic tracks such as ‘Thriller’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ and contemporary tracks like 'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga.

And the scary theme started as soon as guests arrived with students becoming immersive actors to greet guests as they arrived. Students from the Moorland Ballet Academy in Clitheroe also performed at the event.

1. Amazing scenes from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Spooktacular Ball at Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel

Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo: Andy Ford

Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo: Jon Thompson

