Talented dance and performing arts students from Burnley College opened up the dance floor with an explosive routine, dancing to a mix of classic tracks such as ‘Thriller’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ and contemporary tracks like 'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga .

And the scary theme started as soon as guests arrived with students becoming immersive actors to greet guests as they arrived. Students from the Moorland Ballet Academy in Clitheroe also performed at the event.