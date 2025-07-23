A Burnley bar owner has completed a challenge to climb Pendle Hill 100 times.

Brooklyn Wolski-Brown’s achievement has raised £1,000 for charity. And now the 32-year-old mum of two can’t stop her daily jaunts up the hill she loves so much.

“Growing up in Barley I saw Pendle every day, it has always been special to me, “ said Brooklyn who runs Bar Mojito’s in Ormerod Street with her husband Adam.

Feeling a bit flat and rundown Brooklyn woke up one morning and decided to walk up the iconic hill that means so much to her. And that was the start of the personal challenge for Brooklyn, who is mum to Willow (eight) and four-year-old Louie.

A lover of nature and the outdoors since she was a child, Brooklyn found the daily walks, starting at the crack of the dawn, helped her clear her head and deal with her busy life juggling children, a home and a business that is open 365 days a year.

She said: “At first it was hard and I kept having to stop but the more I did it the easier it became and I just love it. It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

It took Brooklyn 92 days to complete the 100 laps, and, when she started posting videos of her walks people suggested it would be a good idea to do it for charity, so Brooklyn set up a gofundme page for Casual Minds Matter, a mental health organisation based in Burnley. And Brooklyn’s efforts have also spurred many other people to get out and about in the fresh air or take up a new hobby.

Brooklyn Wolski-Brown, who owns Bar Mojito's in Burnley with her husband Adam, and their children, Willow and Louie. Brooklyn climbed Pendle Hill 100 times in 92 days and has raised £1,000 for charity

She added: “So many people have told me they are now going out walking after watching me. Being out in the open, exercising and getting fresh air is good for the soul and is such a boost to your mental and physical health."

As a bonus Brooklyn has also shed over three stone and has her sights set on taking on the Three Peaks Challenge of Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales.