16 photos from first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival hosted by Nelson's Empower Gym and Whalley's Oakhill School

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
The first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival was a great success.

Drawing fitness professionals and enthusiasts from aorund the country and beyond, the festival venue was Oakhill School’s leisure campus in Whalley. Split into two zones, activities included aerobics, dance, Pilates, sound baths, HIIT and conditioning, all led by national trainers, celebrity coaches and fitness brand creators.

The event was organised by Holly Lynch, who owns Empower Gym in Nelson. And the second festival has already been booked for July, 2026.

Great scenes from the first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival in Whalley

Great scenes from the first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival in Whalley

Great scenes from the first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival in Whalley

Great scenes from the first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival in Whalley

