Drawing fitness professionals and enthusiasts from aorund the country and beyond, the festival venue was Oakhill School’s leisure campus in Whalley. Split into two zones, activities included aerobics, dance, Pilates, sound baths, HIIT and conditioning, all led by national trainers, celebrity coaches and fitness brand creators.
The event was organised by Holly Lynch, who owns Empower Gym in Nelson. And the second festival has already been booked for July, 2026.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.