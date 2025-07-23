The first ever Lancashire Fitness Festival was a mighty success.

Drawing fitness professionals and enthusiasts from the country and beyond, the festival venue was Oakhill School’s leisure campus in Whalley. Split into two zones, activities included aerobics, dance, Pilates, sound baths, HIIT and conditioning, all led by national trainers, celebrity coaches and fitness brand creators.

Event organiser Holly Lynch, who owns Empower Gym in Nelson, said: “The festival has been a huge passion project for me and the team. We attend lots of fitness events and often have to travel quite far for them- so we decided to bring one right into the heart of Lancashire.

“We have made lots of connections in the fitness industry over the years and, as a result, crafted an incredible lineup of presenters with a huge variety of different sessions available.”

Burnley businesses William’s Events, The Berry Press and DC Coffee were on hand for refreshments and the festival ‘pop up’ bar was sponsored by Burnley pub The Royal Dyche.

Holly added: “The event is the first of what is planned to be an annual event, with plans to expand and grow into year two with new brands and presenters already confirmed for the the 11-12th July, 2026 line up. Tickets will be on sale for the 2026 festival very soon.

“The event is exciting for the Ribble Valley and the surrounding areas as hundreds of people visited for the first time - creating a ripple effect of tourist trade in the local businesses and accommodation providers.”

Holly also thanked other sponsors for the event including Birchall’s Food Services, Fit pro, Burnley leisure, TCB designs and Optimill.