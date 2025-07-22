The money will be used to buy two ‘cooling cots’ which give bereaved parents chance to spend time with their stillborn babies. Children and staff at Holy Trinity Primary were inspired to raise the money by the school’s Caritas social worker Rosie Shevlin whose baby son, Jude Michael, died a week before his due date in September. Rosie and her husband Daniel were able to spend time with their son thanks to an Abi ‘cooling cot.’
The couple are now on a mission to raise funds to buy more of the cots, and also awareness of the charity, Abigail’s Footsteps, that provides them. Here are some amazing photos taken at the colour run.
