34 pics capture fun and frivolity of sponsored charity colour run at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Pupils at a Burnley school ended the summer term on a real high by raising the magnificent sum of £6,000 in a sponsored colour run.

The money will be used to buy two ‘cooling cots’ which give bereaved parents chance to spend time with their stillborn babies. Children and staff at Holy Trinity Primary were inspired to raise the money by the school’s Caritas social worker Rosie Shevlin whose baby son, Jude Michael, died a week before his due date in September. Rosie and her husband Daniel were able to spend time with their son thanks to an Abi ‘cooling cot.’

The couple are now on a mission to raise funds to buy more of the cots, and also awareness of the charity, Abigail’s Footsteps, that provides them. Here are some amazing photos taken at the colour run.

