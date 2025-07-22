Colour Run at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School raises £6,000 for Abigail's Footprints charity

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Pupils at a Burnley school ended the summer term on a real high by raising the magnificent sum of £6,000 in a sponsored colour run.

The money will be used to buy two ‘cooling cots’ which give bereaved parents chance to spend time with their stillborn babies. Children and staff at Holy Trinity Primary were inspired to raise the money by the school’s Caritas social worker Rosie Shevlin whose baby son, Jude Michael, died a week before his due date in September.

Rosie and her husband Daniel were able to spend time with their son thanks to a‘cooling cot.. The couple are now on a mission to raise funds to buy more of the cots, and also awareness of the charity, Abigail’s Footsteps, that provides them. Headteacher Alison Whitaker said: “ Rosie is a very valuable part of the Holy Trinity team and to be able to support her and her husband Dan to raise funds for Abigail’s Footprints was very special. The event and the cooling cot, which will be going to Burnley General, was all in memory of their beloved son Jude, Michael.

“We are very grateful to our school community who have all pulled together to make this event so very special. It is on occasions like this, you realise what a remarkable community we serve as a school.”

