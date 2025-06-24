A couple, whose baby son died a week before his due date, are raising funds for a charity that helps bereaved parents cope with their devastating loss.

Rosie and Daniel Shevlin were able to spend time with their son, Jude Michael, who died in September due to a knot in his umbilical cord, thanks to an Abi ‘cooling cot’ which provides parents precious time with their babies.

Now the couple are on a mission to raise funds to buy more of the cots, and also awareness of the charity, Abigail’s Footsteps, that provides them. So Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley, where Rosie is a social worker for Caritas, is staging a sponsored colour run on Friday, July 4th.

Pupils at Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley are ready to do their sponsored colour run in memory of Jude Shevlin, the baby son of social worker Rosie Shevlin (pictured) who died a week before his due date

Rosie said: “ The Abi cold cot allowed us to spend extra time with Jude when he was born and not have any pressure to rush our moments with him. We were able to make special memories with him, cherish the time and say goodbye at our own pace and the cold cot was instrumental in allowing that.

“Some hospitals don’t have these cold cots and we really want to help provide one (or more if we can) for where it’s needed. We’re not the first family to go through this and unfortunately we won’t be the last. If we can make a nightmare of a situation that little bit easier for any families, then it’s definitely worth it.”

“We are delighted to be able to give something back that can hopefully help support other families in the future. It’s truly an honour to be able to be able to help other families that have to go through this. Losing Jude was, and still is, the hardest thing we have ever had to deal with in our lives."

Founded in 2010, Abigail’s Footsteps charity has provided support and counselling forbereaved parents and families as well as specialist bereavement training for midwives and healthcare professionals.

Describing Rosie as an ‘amazing woman’ a spokesman at the school said: “Rosie has helped so many of our families, it’s lovely for school to give something back."