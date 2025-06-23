The event, which made a welcome return to the town after a two year absence, was organised by Madge Nawaz and his team from Remedy nightspot in Burnley .

Alnost 1,000 people packed into Queens Park in Ormerod Road for the festival. Armed with raincoats and brollies, even the showers could not dampen the spirits of music lovers and families, who were entertained by the bands including Hunkerdown, The Rude Boys, Road Kill Revival, Billy and the Biscuit Brothers, The Vibe and Barry Garlow and the Good For Nothins.