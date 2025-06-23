31 photos from Bands in the Park in Burnley's Queens Park 2025

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
Six live bands kept the crowds entertained at Burnley’s Bands in the Park on Saturday.

The event, which made a welcome return to the town after a two year absence, was organised by Madge Nawaz and his team from Remedy nightspot in Burnley.

Alnost 1,000 people packed into Queens Park in Ormerod Road for the festival. Armed with raincoats and brollies, even the showers could not dampen the spirits of music lovers and families, who were entertained by the bands including Hunkerdown, The Rude Boys, Road Kill Revival, Billy and the Biscuit Brothers, The Vibe and Barry Garlow and the Good For Nothins.

Here is a gallery of pics from the day.

