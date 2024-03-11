Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King Charles cavalier spaniel Heidi tipped the scales at 27 kilos, found it difficult to move and was unable to groom herself when she was adopted by Samantha Robertson and her family.

Fast forward eight months, the five-year-old is now almost half the dog she was, weighing 15kg, and enjoying a healthier and happier life thanks to Samantha’s care and support from Stanley House Veterinary Group in Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The practice, where Samantha is part of the reception team, is now encouraging other owners to seek advice from their vet if their pet needs to trim down.

King Charles spaniel Heidi with Samantha Robertson and Jennah Sayle at Stanley House Vets in Burnley

Obesity is a growing problem among pets and can cause health problems such as diabetes, arthritis, painful joints and heart disease. To support pet owners, Stanley House Vets holds weight management clinics and has helped dozens of pets to slim down by offering owners advice and support on diet and exercise, and holding regular weigh-ins.

Vet nurse Jennah Sayle created a plan to help Heidi shed the excess pounds safely, including two portion-controlled meals a day of prescription weight-loss food – with any treats to be taken from her food allowance - and advised Samantha to slowly increase her exercise.

Jennah said: “I was shocked at just how overweight Heidi was. Being overweight affects the joints and mobility and can cause breathing issues because of the excess pressure on their organs. Heidi couldn’t jump on and off things, tired quickly and snored. Her overall fitness has improved, she is no longer lagging behind, and she doesn’t snore anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heidi has lost more than 11kg which is a massive transformation, and she is so much happier. Sam has done an amazing job and been so committed.”

King Charles cavalier spaniel Heidi before her weight loss

Samantha was grieving for her own cavalier spaniel Meg who had died from heart complications when she heard from animal charity volunteers that Heidi was a rescue dog in need of a home.

She said: “When I heard she was 27kg I was shocked as my little Cavalier was just 6.5kg. Heidi couldn’t really move because of her size. I wasn’t put off by her weight and my children just adored her, so she came back with us the same day we went to meet her.

“I am not sure how much exercise she got before. She also had an allergy to something, and I think she was on steroids which had probably led to the weight piling on. She is now on different allergy medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At first, she couldn’t get to the end of the block without panting and would then collapse on the floor at home for half an hour. People kept asking if she was a St Bernard puppy because she was so big. We increased her exercise slowly and she can now walk for a good mile and a half.