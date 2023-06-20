News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Stanley House Veterinary Group practice has £100,000 makeover

A Burnley veterinary practice has undergone a £100,000 transformation to help provide even better care and services for pets.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

Stanley House Veterinary Group is celebrating the completion of a major revamp at its branch in Burnley.

The number of consulting rooms has been increased at the practice, meaning more appointment times will be available for its customers concerned about their pets’ health and when booking routine treatment such as vaccinations and repeat prescription checks.

The operating theatre has also undergone a makeover at the Colne Road practice for routine surgery, such as neutering and minor operations.

Practice manager Liz Edmondson Day, right, welcomes clients to Stanley House Vets in Burnley following a £100,000 make-over with colleagues, from left, admin & marketing assistant Nika Lombardi, branch co-ordinator Sarah Harrison, receptionist Samantha Robertson and vet Patrick Moore, a clinical director.
The work is the first major overhaul since Stanley House Vets took over the site in 2008 and marks a new chapter for the team there.

Three new vets will also be joining Stanley House Vets’ small animal department to work at the main site in Colne and its surgeries in Burnley and Barnoldswick.

