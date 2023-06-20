Burnley's Stanley House Veterinary Group practice has £100,000 makeover
Stanley House Veterinary Group is celebrating the completion of a major revamp at its branch in Burnley.
The number of consulting rooms has been increased at the practice, meaning more appointment times will be available for its customers concerned about their pets’ health and when booking routine treatment such as vaccinations and repeat prescription checks.
The operating theatre has also undergone a makeover at the Colne Road practice for routine surgery, such as neutering and minor operations.
The work is the first major overhaul since Stanley House Vets took over the site in 2008 and marks a new chapter for the team there.
Three new vets will also be joining Stanley House Vets’ small animal department to work at the main site in Colne and its surgeries in Burnley and Barnoldswick.