Around 250 objectors to a proposed wedding venue on Halifax Road, Nelson, met recently at Briercliffe Community Centre to air their concerns.

Attendees at the meeting included members of Briercliffe Parish Council and Burnley Borough Council, as werll as the prospective Labour candidate for the newly-formed Burnley and Brierfield constituency, Oliver Ryan.

Mr Mujahaid Bin Jamshaid of Amor Asset Management has applied to Pendle Borough Council to build the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson. It would include catering facilities, 159 car park spaces, and the creation of a new vehicular access point directly off Halifax Road.

Members of the Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Committee councillors were invited to the meeting but only Coun. Faraz Ahmed from the Whitefield and Walverden district was able to attend.

Objectors to the planned Rockwood Glass Marquee wedding venue on the Burnley and Nelson border met to air their concerns

It was stated that around 500 objections had been raised on the Pendle Borough Council Planning portal or as public comments with more still to be input by Pendle Borough Council Planning Department staff and Alex Cameron, the principal planning officer involved in the application.

Included in the objections are those from the current Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson.

Main objections

The main objections gathered from the Pendle Borough Council Planning Department portal were discussed including the change of land from a green space to commercial usage; fundamental flaws in the noise impact/light emission reports provided by the developer; and the probable highway congestion issues with too few on-site parking spaces (158) for the expected 550 patrons and 60 plus staff and two coach spaces leading to a concern of a possible over-spill of vehicles onto the local 40mph highway.

Residents from areas surrounding the site felt that all local roads would be impacted by the development , not just Halifax Road. Also, noted was concern for the impact on the local infrastructure with the expectation of a huge vehicular influx.

The presence of mines on the site, was purported and therefore the concern was that huge amounts of concrete would be utilised which was not considered to be ecologically-friendly.

Impact on local wildlife

The trauma of such a development on nearby farm livestock, domestic animals and horses from nearby stables was put forward as was the impact on the local wildlife in this green space including birds of prey, bats, badgers and deer.

The intrusion into the neighbouring green spaces used by local residents from both Nelson and abutting Briercliffe it was felt would have significant effects on physical and mental well-being.

Of note, formal objections to the development from the Coal Authority, United Utilities, LCC Highways and the Local Flood Authority were discussed.

It was also pointed out by objectors that another wedding venue for 600 patrons is already under development on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal with outstanding views of Pendle Hill, only five minutes away from the proposed development on Halifax Road.

The further impact on Halifax Road by the proposed new cemetery was also highlighted.

Also, raised by a number of objectors, was the perceived impact of vehicles being double-parked and left for long periods of time on Halifax Road either directly on or in close proximity to monitoring equipment installed by LCC Highways to assess traffic flow, speed and tonnage and the date gathered will be used to determine the effects of the current traffic situation on the proposed development.

Whilst there was an acknowledgement of the economic and social benefits of the proposed development, it was felt such benefits could not override other commercial enterprises in the area and the impact on the livelihoods of farmers who have served the community for generations.

Members of the local golf club also expressed grave issues with the integrity of the developer's golf report. Indeed, Nelson Golf Club have sent a heavily critical objection stating “the Golf Safety Report is fundamentally flawed.”

Consultation

Further discussion included the problems encountered with the planning process, that is the lack of residents informed of the application. Also, the short 21-day consultation period, although statutory, was over a prolonged holiday period when planning officers were unavailable to advise and there was felt to be an infringement of the Freedom of Information Act as important documentation were not available in the time span.

Pendle Borough Council Planning Department failed to notify adjoining Burnley Borough Council until December 29th and the chairman of Briercliffe Parish Council had to visit the Pendle Council offices to view the documents.

The PBC Planning portal was inaccessible for much of the time span and many objectors said they had to email the Planning Department and Alex Cameron personally to raise their objections.

Semi-rural area

Of note, a number of professionals and planning officers from other boroughs added their voices to the objections raised in terms of the nature of the structure and size of the proposed development on this problematic plot in a semi-rural area with a perceived lack of suitable infrastructure. They called for a bat and badger survey to be conducted by Pendle Borough Council.

The ways forward were considered and a subgroup of objectors with a range of skill sets is to be formed and is to meet within the week.

A number of spokespeople will be appointed to address the subsequent planning committee and the objectors have said they would like to be present outside the council chambers to make their voices heard.

Lastly, a crowdfunding page may be set up to fund an independent planning consultant, if need be.