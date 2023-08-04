If the answer is yes you could nominate them for the Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) annual awards.

Nominations are now open to anyone who wishes to commend and recognise people that are passionate about improving the lives of equines that have suffered from cruelty and neglect.

Previous winner at HAPPA in Burnley, Caroline Dickens of Baileys Horse Feeds with the Admiral Memorial Award.

A special awards ceremony will be held at the charity’s Shores Hey Farm in Burnley will in November.

Sarah Arthur HAPPA Chief Executive Officer said: “It is so important that we show appreciation for those in the equine welfare industry that deserve recognition. So often hard work and determination goes unrecognised, let’s change this by nominating those worthy winners.

" Making the nomination is easy and something that will certainly brighten that special person’s day.”

The Admiral Memorial Trophy is awarded to an individual that goes that extra mile for HAPPA either as a volunteer, member of the public or service provider. The Mona Huskie Trophy is awarded in recognition to those who go that extra mile by rehoming a rescue horse. This award is open to any HAPPA equine on any of the five rehoming schemes, or those who provide a home for an equine from another charitable organisation.

The Ken Cranage Memorial Award is open to any staff member or volunteer from any welfare organisation and nominations can be received from any member of the public, staff member or volunteer in recognition of a person who goes above and beyond to make a better life for equines.