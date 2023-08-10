All of the profits will go to Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank, which hands out an average of 20 to 25 food parcels to struggling families daily, equating to around 80 to 100 people.

Nathan Norris, foodbank manager, said: “The support from JJ since he came into the club has been brilliant. He believes in the values of the club and its charity. The caps will help massively.”

JJ Watt, American NFL legend and Burnley Football Club investor.

The money will support the organisation’s transformation into a huge distribution centre that provides donations to smaller foodbanks and breakfast clubs around the borough so that people can access essential items closer to home. The charity is part of the Burnley Together group and can wield the power of the Burnley FC name to help smaller foodbanks access food.

"I have been here five years and it’s gone from a little foodbank to a proper operation. We’re not just about food parcels anymore. We have been able to improve our services and we’re now mainly a distribution service in Burnley. We’re evolving and looking at starting education programmes in schools about food poverty."

The charity also encourages people to use Burnley Together’s Down Town Community Grocery, which offers daily essentials for less, as their first port of call if they can to make the food hub model more sustainable.