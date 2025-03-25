New zero-tolerance campaign launched to combat violence against Burnley shopworkers

A zero-tolerance campaign has been launched to tackle violence and abuse against shopworkers in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, Burnley BID, and local police, the initiative coincides with National Business Crime Reduction Partnership Week and follows new government legislation introducing a specific offence for assaulting a retail worker.

The campaign aligns with Operation Vulture, Lancashire Police’s proactive crackdown on retail crime, which includes increased patrols, targeting prolific offenders, and prioritising incidents involving violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launch of the zero tolerance against shopworker abuse campaign in Burnley

‘This behaviour is not welcome in Burnley’

Debbie Hernon, centre manager at Charter Walk Shopping Centre, stressed the importance of protecting shop staff.

"We have a strong Business Crime Reduction Partnership in Burnley that already works to document and tackle town centre crime. This initiative adds another vital layer of support for our shopworkers."

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw reinforced the urgency of tackling retail crime.

"For too long, shopworkers have faced threats and violence. Retail crime – from shoplifting to harassment – affects businesses, employees, and the wider community. No offender should think they can commit crimes with impunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley BID project manager Laura Diffey echoed the need for action.

"Our goal is to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour that negatively affects businesses, employees, and the local economy. Strong partnerships like this make a real difference."

Police commitment to action

Burnley Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Plummer delivered a clear message.

"This behaviour is not welcome in Burnley. We will take decisive action against those committing retail crime to ensure our businesses, staff, and shoppers feel safe."

With businesses, law enforcement, and local leaders united, the campaign marks a significant step in protecting retail workers and strengthening Burnley’s stance against crime.