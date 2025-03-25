Former Burnley Women’s FC player swaps football pitch for career in engineering

By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Burnley Women’s FC player has swapped the football pitch for a career in engineering – proving that women can thrive in fields where they’re still underrepresented.

Jessica Rawstron earned a football scholarship in the USA while studying civil engineering before returning to the UK to train as a Smart Energy engineer with British Gas.

Inspired by her father, who has worked in gas engineering for years, she’s now helping households transition to smarter, greener home energy solutions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jessica’s journey comes at a crucial time, with British Gas set to create over 400 new apprenticeship roles in 2025 as part of the UK’s push towards net zero.

Former Burnley Women's FC player Jessica Rawstronplaceholder image
Former Burnley Women's FC player Jessica Rawstron

Jessica, who was speaking as part of International Women’s Day, is passionate about encouraging more women to consider careers in engineering and wants to show that hands-on, skilled roles in green energy are open to everyone.

Related topics:British GasUSA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice