New King of England Charles is a Burnley FC fan and has a VIP season ticket

The UK’s new king is a Claret.

By Laura Longworth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:50 pm

King of England Charles revealed for the first time in 2012 that he supports Burnley FC, despite being born in Buckingham Palace, London.

His Royal Highness was given a VIP season ticket and invited to watch his favourite team from the Directors’ Box after speaking highly of the club at a dinner for the British Asian Trust at Windsor Castle.

At the time, King Charles, 73, who had been doing charity work in the area, said: “A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley.

King Charles with former Burnley FC chairman Barry Kilby. (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘yes – Burnley’.

“And people have responded, ‘Burnley?’ Oh yes, because Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world.

“My charities have been working there together to demonstrate that an integrated approach can produce the best dividends.”

King Charles is seen during a photocall on the Royal Family's ski break in the region at Klosters on March 31, 2005 in Switzerland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

King Charles also visited the town in February 2010, praising the development plans for Weavers Triangle and meeting former Turf Moor chairman Barry Kilby and then manager Brian Laws.

Today marks his first full day of reign as the country’s king following the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday. He will meet with Liz Truss, the new prime minister, in London and prepare to address the nation.

(L-R) Camilla, now the Queen Consort, King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 05 in London. (Photo by Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
