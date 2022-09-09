The Express spoke to several people in the town centre this morning who revealed their sadness after the Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle yesterday afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II was UK's longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years.

One Burnley shopper said: “I would like to say that as far back as I can remember I’ve always had the most respect for the Queen in the whole world. I think she was an amazing person. I’m going to miss her loads.

Burnley have paid a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think she’s represented our country absolutely 100% all of her life and I’m really saddened by her passing away.”

Another said: “I am very sorry to hear that our queen has passed away. She was very nice and I feel sorry for her family, and all of us should be sorry.”

A third shopper, who is a former serviceman, added: “The Queen was a major part of our lives from before we were born until now. As an ex-serviceman, I served her for 14 years in the Royal Air Force, and she was my boss, effectively.

A book of condolence has opened at Burnley Town Hall in honour of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"We’ve always admired her. She's someone to look up to. She’s been an example and the focal point of the whole nation, really.

"It’s such a shock, even though we half expected it for a long time, that this day would eventually come, it’s still a big, big shock. We’re all in mourning.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley said: “Although not unexpected, it has been impossible to prepare for a moment such as this. For most there has been nothing other than an Elizabethan era – Her Majesty has been our rock in storm and calm. A steady hand through momentous change.”

The Queen’s son King Charles III and and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will return to London today and is expected to address the nation about his mother’s passing.

Burnley care agency, To Me To You Support Ltd in Manchester Road, paying their respects to the Queen with a digital tribute.