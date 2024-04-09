Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new facilities, which are located on the car park, have all the features necessary to make them compliant to be registered as a Changing Places destination. These include a powered hoist and sink, shower, grab rails, alarm, and privacy screen.

The space was officially opened by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Arif Khan, watched on by Friends of Thompson Park and Queen’s Park, and disabled visitors who said the facilities would make the park more welcoming to a wider range of people.

Thompson Park

The scheme cost around £80,000 and was funded by the Disabled Facilities Grant provided by central government and distributed to local authorities. It was supplied by specialist contractor RISE Ltd and installed by Marchbridge Ltd. It’s the second Changing Places facility in one of Burnley's main parks – a similar site was opened in Towneley Park in 2020.

Keiron Roberts, Burnley Council’s parks development manager, said: “Thompson Park is very popular and already provides inclusive facilities including an inclusive play area, cafe, gardens and a wheelchair accessible carriage on the miniature railway. We want to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.

“Standard accessible toilets are not suitable for all users. People with profound and multiple learning disabilities or with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis often need extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably so this facility will fulfil this need.