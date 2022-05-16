A planning application, to build 16 two bedroomed bungalows and a two storey apartment block on the former Padiham County Primary School in Burnley Road, Padiham, has been submitted to Burnley Council.

The school closed in 2009 and a brand new school to replace it was built across the road. The old building was demolished in 2013. In 2018 plans for a petrol station on the site were submitted.

The application included a shop and car wash but residents in the area expressed concern about the plan sand the amount of traffic and potential disruption it could bring to the town.

The former Padiham Primary School site could become the location for new bungalows and apartments

Plans for the new bungalows and apartments state that the development would be 'harmonious with local buildings in the surrounding area.'

The development would a frontage to Burnley Road and the two-storey apartment block has an aspect to Victoria Road. The window designs and positions respect the privacy distances and provide the necessary daylight provision for each room.

Vehicular access to the site is proposed via Victoria Road, which has a 20mph speed limit.

The new entrance to the development will re-use the stone pillars at either side which currently form the gated entrance. This would minimise the impact on the treeline and keep the new homes away from the boundary wall to Stockbridge House respecting the historic significance of the building and surrounding land.