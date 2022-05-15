A video circulating on social media shows one Burnley fan making what appears to be a Nazi salute towards Spurs fans. The north London club is known to have a strong Jewish following.

It is not known at this stage if that man was one of the three arrested.

Both Burnley Football Club and Tottenham Hotspur’s official Twitter accounts tweeted after the match that a number of away supporters had been arrested following discriminatory gestures.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Football Club have confirmed three supporters were arrested following today's Premier League match away at Tottenham Hotspur for making discriminatory gestures

Burnley Football Club said in a statement: “We can confirm there have been three arrests in the away end today following reports of discrimination.

This is now a police investigation and, collectively, we will work with Tottenham Hotspur, Met Police and Lancs Police on this matter.”