'New and improved' Burnley B&M store and garden centre opens doors with help from well-known charity

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do in the community.

Emmaus Burnley offers support to people who have experienced homelessness; providing a home, companionship, stability and the personal support they need to make positive changes for their future.

The team at Emmaus Burnley help to officially unveil the refurbished B&M store.

The team also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors at the weekend, the feedback so far has been fantastic.