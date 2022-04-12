'New and improved' Burnley B&M store and garden centre opens doors with help from well-known charity
Staff at Burnley’s revamped B&M chose Emmaus Burnley to help officially unveil their new store.
Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do in the community.
Emmaus Burnley offers support to people who have experienced homelessness; providing a home, companionship, stability and the personal support they need to make positive changes for their future.
The team also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.
The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors at the weekend, the feedback so far has been fantastic.
“A big thank you to the team at Emmaus Burnley who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do in supporting the local people.”