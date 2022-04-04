B&M Burnley set to reopen 'bigger and better' after refurbishment

The store in Active Way is set to reopen on Saturday after it was closed last Sunday for a refurbishment.

The store team will be transforming the shop and have confirmed that the current store will be unveiled only at 9am this Saturday.

The new and improved store will offer customers a bigger range of products across all departments including toys, food and drink, pet products, health and beauty, groceries and alcohol. The store will also boast its own garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

B and M Burnley

The store manager at B&M Burnley said: “We wanted to make our store even better for customers, giving them even more big branded products.