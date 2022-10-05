With the national cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel bills looming, community partnership Burnley Together is working with partners to find ways to support those most vulnerable and in need.

Nicola Larnach, Burnley Together co-ordinator, said: “This winter, despite the support given by Government, some people in our borough will be forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, what they can do in life, and when they can afford to heat their home.

“We are working with our local partners, building on the great work we did during the Covid pandemic, to create a network of Warm Spaces, a group of places where people can come together to stay warm, perhaps enjoy activities, a warm drink and a meal.”

A network of warm spaces have been set up around Burnley

It’s an initiative that is already successfully running in a number of towns and cities across the country.

Local organisers are aware that facilities of this kind are already available in the borough and are asking that anyone involved in such activity let them know so that Burnley Together can create a centralised Warm Spaces directory to better help those in need and make them aware of what support is on offer to them.

“If you've got a Warm Space already, please tell us about your facilities and services by filling in our questionnaire so we can add it to our directory,” said Nicola.

The questionnaire is available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/warmheartswarmspaces