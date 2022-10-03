Burnley Council successfully applied for almost £275,000 of funding from the Government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme to support its acquisition and renovation of six properties to provide accommodation for people who are “rough sleeping”. The remainder will come from the council’s capital programme.

Over the past two years the borough, like many other areas of the country, has seen a rise in the number of inquiries for housing advice, households at risk of homelessness and demand for temporary accommodation.

In response the council has introduced additional services, including providing extra temporary and emergency accommodation and establishing the role of an accommodation officer.

Rough sleeping has increased in Burnley

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing, said: “This is the next step in a planned and effective response to the growing number of people who find themselves homeless and sleeping on the street.

“Providing proper homes for some of the most vulnerable people in our society and giving them the support they need to sort out their lives will help break the awful cycle of homelessness and rough sleeping.”

The council’s executive approved the establishment of a rough sleeping accommodation programme to improve services and reduce the risk of rough sleeping.

The council will acquire and renovate six properties over the next two years to provide good quality accommodation for single people and couples deemed to have a medium to high need on a non-secure tenancy of up to two years.

