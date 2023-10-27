Burnley banker and television personality Dave Fishwick has added another string to his ever-increasing bow after teaming up with Australian social media personality Alexandra Mary Hirschi – better known as ‘Supercar Blondie’.

Dave took to the skies from his Ribble Valley home in his trusty helicopter to film for the celebrity’s social media channels, which have a combined reach of over two billion people every month.

Dave, a global name in his own right since the Netflix release of hit biopic ‘Bank of Dave’, has been filming exlcusive content for Supercar Blondie’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Netflix star Dave Fishwick has been filming exclusive content for Supercar Blondie's social media channels

He said: “I have just teamed up with the mega star Supercar Blondie, and I have been filming exclusive content for her and all her many media channels, which have a combined reach of over two billion people every month!