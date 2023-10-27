Netflix star Dave Fishwick teams up with Australian social media personality Supercar Blondie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dave took to the skies from his Ribble Valley home in his trusty helicopter to film for the celebrity’s social media channels, which have a combined reach of over two billion people every month.
Dave, a global name in his own right since the Netflix release of hit biopic ‘Bank of Dave’, has been filming exlcusive content for Supercar Blondie’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
He said: “I have just teamed up with the mega star Supercar Blondie, and I have been filming exclusive content for her and all her many media channels, which have a combined reach of over two billion people every month!
“It’s very exciting to be working exclusively with such a global brand, and it’s great fun helping to put Burnley on the world stage!”