News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Burnley's Dave Fishwick chats banking and the economy on CNN with Richard Quest

Minibus salesman turned banker Dave Fishwick has continued his global rise to stardom with an appearance on top US news channel CNN.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dave, whose battle to take on the established banks was reproduced on the big screen courtesy of Netflix movie ‘Bank of Dave’, has since been on a whirlwind tour of the globe promoting the film and pushing out his message.

And his latest televisual appearance saw him chatting with CNN anchor Richard Quest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dave said: “CNN contacted me and ask me to come to London to their CNN studio and take part on their big show with Richard Quest ‘Quest Means Business’ which is the giant business show at CNN. I was talking all about banking, finance and the economy, and I managed to give Burnley a nice mention.

Most Popular
CNN's Richard Quest with Dave FishwickCNN's Richard Quest with Dave Fishwick
CNN's Richard Quest with Dave Fishwick

“Richard Quest, came over from New York, America, this week and watched the Bank of Dave movie on the plane. Our movie is being shown on every international flight all over the world, Richard told me he loved our movie and wants to come to Lancashire with CNN to film with me up in Burnley.”

Read More
Netflix hit 'Bank of Dave' reviewed in New York Times ahead of US release

Dave’s CNN appearance isn’t the first time he’s been noticed his America – the Bank of Dave movie was released this summer in independent cinemas stateside and received a glowing review from the New York Times.

The paper’s movie critic Brandon Yu described it as “a Dave and Goliath story” in his review last month.

Such has been the popularity of the film, which is also showing on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights, Netflix recently announced they had commissioned a sequel.

Related topics:NetflixBurnleyNew York