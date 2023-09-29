Minibus salesman turned banker Dave Fishwick has continued his global rise to stardom with an appearance on top US news channel CNN.

Dave, whose battle to take on the established banks was reproduced on the big screen courtesy of Netflix movie ‘Bank of Dave’, has since been on a whirlwind tour of the globe promoting the film and pushing out his message.

And his latest televisual appearance saw him chatting with CNN anchor Richard Quest.

Dave said: “CNN contacted me and ask me to come to London to their CNN studio and take part on their big show with Richard Quest ‘Quest Means Business’ which is the giant business show at CNN. I was talking all about banking, finance and the economy, and I managed to give Burnley a nice mention.

CNN's Richard Quest with Dave Fishwick

“Richard Quest, came over from New York, America, this week and watched the Bank of Dave movie on the plane. Our movie is being shown on every international flight all over the world, Richard told me he loved our movie and wants to come to Lancashire with CNN to film with me up in Burnley.”

Dave’s CNN appearance isn’t the first time he’s been noticed his America – the Bank of Dave movie was released this summer in independent cinemas stateside and received a glowing review from the New York Times.

The paper’s movie critic Brandon Yu described it as “a Dave and Goliath story” in his review last month.