Nelson's Pendle Wavelengths and Colne Leisure Centre could be closed as part of a cost-saving review

Labour councillors have launched an online petition to try and stop Pendle Council potentially closing Nelson’s flagship Pendle Wavelengths and Colne’s Pendle Leisure Centre as part of a review of centres across the borough.

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST

The council’s political leaders were invited to hear about the review in March when a consultant from Knight Kavanagh & Page (KKP) presented their findings.

Although council chiefs have stressed no decision has been made yet, Labour fear that the two popular centres may face the axe.

Leader of the Pendle Labour group Coun. Asjad Mahmood said: “At a time when the government and council should be investing in facilities, Pendle Tories are suppressing a secret report to close both Nelson and Colne leisure centres, this is fundamentally wrong and my group will oppose any such measures.”

Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPendle Wavelengths in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Coun. Zafar Ali who sits on the Nelson Town Deal Board added that the town deal board had committed over £2m. to improve Wavelengths.

He said: “The Tories are trying to fool people about a new facility to be built at Seedhill costing money which has not even been identified. I urge people to sign the petition to oppose this closure.”

Nelson East County Councillor and leader of the Labour group on Lancashire County Council, Coun. Azhar Ali OBE added: “The government talk about Levelling Up and this begs the question, is this really levelling down and heaping more misery on communities across Nelson?”

Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPendle Leisure Centre in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Phillip Spurr, the council’s Director of Place, said: “No decisions have been made about the future of our leisure centres.

“Councillors will discuss the review after the elections in May.”

