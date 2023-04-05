People in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley are being advised of some revisions to Lancashire County Council's supported bus services following a change in the companies which provide the services as well as ticketing arrangements.

This means that some areas will see more frequent services, while others will see services combined, with slight adjustments to routes and timetables.

The council has been working with the new operators to ensure communities benefit from sustainable links, particularly in rural areas where many people rely on bus services.

It has also increased what’s on offer according to demand after identifying priorities for sustainable and attractive public transport service for the future.

The changes will start from April 16th, and will see operators Vision Bus, Pilkington Bus and Preston Bus taking over council supported bus services, previously run by Transdev.

There will be some routes and timetable revisions to improve reliability and respond to customers’ feedback. The revised routes include the following:

Service 60/60A (was 6) Burnley – Nelson – Colne

Service 62 (was 15) Burnley – Rose Hill

Service 63 (was 14) Burnley – Clifton Farm

Service 64 Burnley – Padiham – Clitheroe

Service 65 Burnley – Padiham – Nelson

Service 66/67 Nelson – Barley – Clitheroe

Service 69 Nelson – Brierfield – Hospital

As part of the transition, bus users are reminded that the former provider, Transdev’s range of day, weekly and term tickets will no longer be valid on these routes, but the council has its own range of day and weekly tickets for either one day or up to seven days of unlimited travel on the county council’s supported local bus service network.