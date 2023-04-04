The initiative, promoted by the bus firm under its ‘Price Drop’ brand, means a single journey on all Transdev buses in Lancashire and beyond run by The Blackburn Bus Company, Rosso and The Burnley Bus Company will remain at just £2 until June 30th, slashing 74% off the cost of a journey on its Witchway express route between Burnley and Manchester.

A Government investment of £75m. as part of its ‘Help for Households’ programme, launched in response to the cost of living crisis, is underpinning the extension of the £2 maximum fare across England.

Customers making longer distance journeys across Transdev’s network can look forward to making the biggest savings this Easter and beyond, including on these popular one-way Lancashire trips:

Transdev bus driver Kornelia Holmes celebrates as the Government confirms its £2 ‘Price Drop’ fare cap offering savings of up to 74 per cent across its East Lancashire network, will now continue until the end of June

· £5.80 off Burnley to Manchester by Witchway, saving 74.4%

· £5.80 off Burnley to Keighley on Mainline M4, saving 74.4%

· £5.70 off Preston to Burnley by Hotline, saving 74%

Transdev commercial director Paul Turner said: “The £2 single fare has helped to generate double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers on some of our most popular routes, including on our Dalesway route between Keighley and Skipton. We’ve seen particularly strong gains on our longer interurban routes where the savings are most significant.

“Our Transdev Treats vouchers are exclusively available free to our customers from the driver as they begin their journeys, giving even more opportunities to save money on admission and refreshments at popular venues.

“Examples include the beautiful and historic Towneley Hall in Burnley, which is offering half price entry for those who travel by bus with us, and many more including castles and museums, cafes and tea rooms – plus discounts on open-top bus tours in Manchester, all with a Transdev Treats voucher.”

Transdev’s own customer surveys show the £2 fare cap is attracting cost-conscious motorists to leave their cars and use its buses. The results indicate a record 59% of customers on some of its most popular routes have access to a car but are choosing to leave it at home and go by bus instead.

Buses Minister Richard Holden said: “Bus travel should be accessible and affordable for everyone. We know people are struggling with rising costs, which is why we’re extending the £2 bus fare cap and continuing to put money back into passengers’ pockets.

“This will help to ensure people can get around easily, no matter where they live – connecting them with work, education and doctors’ appointments as well as friends and families – in turn, strengthening communities and growing local economies.”

Confederation of Passenger Transport Chief Executive Graham Vidler said: “The continuation of the £2 fare cap is a welcome boost for passengers, reminding people that buses are a stress-free, affordable and environment-friendly option.

“Alongside low fares, passengers need the Government to continue to invest in bus services to help maintain connectivity, no matter where you live.”