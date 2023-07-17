Edith Brierley turned 100-years-old last Wednesday and celebrated with a party at Nelson Manor Care Home surrounded by 30 guests, including daughters Diane and Clare, son-in-laws Dave and Steve, grandchildren Helen, Nicola, Ryan and George and great-grandsons Henry and Thomas.

Edith grew up in Padiham with her brother Danny and attended St John’s School. She still very clearly remembers the day she was the May Queen of Padiham in 1930.

She then moved to the parish of St John’s Church in Ivy Street, Burnley, and has been a member of the church ever since.

Edith Brierley, of Nelson Manor Care Home, in her younger years.

Upon leaving school, she was a keen seamstress and found work at the Grenfell's Lodge Mill Factory in Burnley.

She met her future husband, Harry, at a local dance hall and they were married from July, 1952, until he died 41 years later.

The couple ran a busy greengrocers shop in Queen Victoria Road in Burnley for some years and went on to start a family.

Edith Brierley with daughters Diane and Clare.

Edith then worked in the Burnley General Hospital volunteer shop for a number of years until she left to help look after her first grandchild.