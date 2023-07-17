Clitheroe man Lee Harbord and his canine friend Floss will be walking 'The West Highland Way' a 96 mile route running from Milngavie north of Glasgow passing through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, onto the Highlands of Glencoe before finally reaching Fort William.

Lee’s reason for his mountainous challenge is a special one, he will be raising funds to help his friend’s little boy Ashton Barton and many other children that attend Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Ashton has a complex heart condition called hypo-plastic Aortic Arch, requiring heart surgery at eight days old, eight months old and again at four years old.

Lee Harbord and Floss, pictured at Janet's Foss, Malham, will be walking the West Highland Way in Scotland

“After his second surgery he suffered a stroke and was left with left sided hemiplegia and is in and out of hospital. He has recently been diagnosed with epilepsy to add to the ever growing list of health conditions he has. He is due to have open heart surgery again within the next two years.

“Ashton recently spent a bit of time in Blackburn Hospital and he helped to pass the time with a state of the art game console trolley. TheRockinR, a device loaded with latest games and mobile enough to be transported easily around the hospital.

“Unfortunately countless children are admitted to Alder Hey every year and many like Ashton will be patients there for weeks and months at a time.

Ashton Barton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the treatment they get is nothing short of miraculous, keeping their minds occupied whilst they recover is a huge task in itself.

“So after conversations with Ashton’s parents, Liam and Sophie, we've agreed any donations we receive will be put to buy a 'TheRockinR' medical gaming cart for Alder Hey children's hospital Ward 1C, which has saved Ashton’s life on many occasions.”

Lee has also organised a 10 mile 10 pubs walk setting off from the Crown Hotel, Castle Street, Clitheroe, on July 29th at 10am taking walkers a scenic route of nearby villages.

Entry is £10 for adults, with a small donation requested. Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

All the pubs will be dog friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad