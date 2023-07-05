For sale: stunning detached six-bedroom country house in Ribble Valley village
Our property spotlight today falls on this truly beautiful home in Rimington, near to Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST
On the market with MSW Hewetsons for £3.25m. the principal house has been sympathetically and extensively extended and remodelled with high-quality fitments and features.
The property also boats a recently constructed detached cottage for staff or dependent relatives.
