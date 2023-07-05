News you can trust since 1877
Aerial view of the properties

For sale: stunning detached six-bedroom country house in Ribble Valley village

Our property spotlight today falls on this truly beautiful home in Rimington, near to Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

On the market with MSW Hewetsons for £3.25m. the principal house has been sympathetically and extensively extended and remodelled with high-quality fitments and features.

The property also boats a recently constructed detached cottage for staff or dependent relatives.

The neighbouring cottage

1. Cottage

The neighbouring cottage

Spacious living room with log-burning stove

2. Drawing room

Spacious living room with log-burning stove

Kitchen and island

3. Superb

Kitchen and island

Another stunning living room

4. Beautiful

Another stunning living room

