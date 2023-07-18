News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Mystery donator 'more famous than Hugh Grant' helps save Depher Community Food Drive in Burnley from closure

A mystery donator 'more famous than Hugh Grant' has helped to save a Burnley food drive from closure.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

The founder of Depher Community Food Drive, which helps people struggling financially, announced on Facebook last week that the service would permanently close at the end of the month due to a lack of funding and a 40% weekly loss.

But James Anderson, who received a British Citizen Award last month for his work providing free heating and plumbing to the vulnerable, has confirmed it will now remain open indefinitely as a man from London who wishes to remain anonymous has pledged to give £5,000 a month to the cause.

Read More
Lord Street Primary School in Colne unveils new state-of-the-art outdoor learnin...
James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps struggling people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin StuttardJames Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps struggling people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps struggling people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James said: “I had an email from a gentleman who I can’t name who has offered £5,000 a month to us for the food drive. It allows us to cover the deficit. A person from London who is more famous than Hugh Grant decided to step in as he loves what we do. His sister made him aware of us. He didn’t know anything about us. He had a look and fell in love with us and what we do.

"It’s unbelievable. He is someone who definitely understands us because he is from a humble background. He grew up in a similar situation and is someone who now has everything he needs for the rest of his life so he wants to give back.

"That £5,000 a month will help 2,000 families and we now won’t have to choose between helping with food or heating.”

To access help and support, please contact James on [email protected] or 01282 420678.

Related topics:BurnleyJames AndersonFacebookLondon