The founder of Depher Community Food Drive, which helps people struggling financially, announced on Facebook last week that the service would permanently close at the end of the month due to a lack of funding and a 40% weekly loss.

But James Anderson, who received a British Citizen Award last month for his work providing free heating and plumbing to the vulnerable, has confirmed it will now remain open indefinitely as a man from London who wishes to remain anonymous has pledged to give £5,000 a month to the cause.

James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley, which helps struggling people to pay for food and energy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

James said: “I had an email from a gentleman who I can’t name who has offered £5,000 a month to us for the food drive. It allows us to cover the deficit. A person from London who is more famous than Hugh Grant decided to step in as he loves what we do. His sister made him aware of us. He didn’t know anything about us. He had a look and fell in love with us and what we do.

"It’s unbelievable. He is someone who definitely understands us because he is from a humble background. He grew up in a similar situation and is someone who now has everything he needs for the rest of his life so he wants to give back.

"That £5,000 a month will help 2,000 families and we now won’t have to choose between helping with food or heating.”