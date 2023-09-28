News you can trust since 1877
My Burnley: Greengrocer Diane Beach who runs Rosegrove Fruit and Vegetables is an 'adopted' daughter and very much at home here

Greengrocer Diane Beach is a real ‘poster girl’ for women in their 50s after she moved to a new town AND started a new career at the age of 58.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Two years ago she took on a fruit and vegetable shop in Burnley and, despite the country experiencing a cost of living and energy crisis with many people facing some of the hardest times ever in recent history, Diane has made a real go of her little shop.

The shop was originally opened by Diane’s daughter but when family commitments took her away from it Diane agreed to take over the reins of the business, despite never having worked in a shop before. She is up at 5am twice a week to go to the wholesalers in Manchester and Diane believes part of her success is the fact that her produce is fresh on the shelves. And after the shop closes she does a delivery run before spending a couple of hours making up salad boxes and broth mix.

Diane Beach, owner of Rosegrove Fruit & Vegetables in Burnley is the subject of this week's My Burnley featureDiane Beach, owner of Rosegrove Fruit & Vegetables in Burnley is the subject of this week's My Burnley feature
She tells us how life is working out for her in her adopted home in this week’s ‘My Burnley’ feature.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Diane Beach. I live in Lowerhouse and have been married to my lovely husband John for over 20 years now.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I own my own business, Rosegrove fresh fruit and vegetable shop. I've lived in Burnley for just over two years now, before that I lived in Bolton all of my life.

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? We moved to Lowerhouse because it's such a lovely area to live. People are so friendly and also as a community they support the local businesses too. Also we moved near to where my fruit and veg shop is too and one of our daughters, Kelly, lives nearby with our grandchildren.

What do you think are the best parts of the town? I likeCharter Walk, there's a great selection of shops, and we love the canal walks too as we have two whippets.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? I’m still exploring Burnley but haven't seen anything that I dislike yet.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before? If you were coming to Burnley to visit the town centre and also try to go on some of the many walks around Burnley in beautiful countryside and there's always Pendle hill if you want to explore out of town

