17 photos as Pendle couple tie knot at Church of St Mary le Ghyll Barnoldswick in 'surprise' wedding ceremony
Newly weds Neal and Emma Stewart told guests they were invited to the christening of their son Teddy.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
But they surprised everyone when Emma walked in to the Church of St Mary le Ghyll, Barnoldswick, with her father... in a wedding dress!
After the nuptials the celebrations continued at Ghyll Golf Club. The couple live in Salterforth and Neal runs Salterforth Painting and Maintenance Service.
