And 13 years ago she achieved that dream with the launch of Sweet William’s florist, named in honour of her late father. Based initially in Burnley Market Hall Amanda, who has been a florist for 22 years, opened her shop in Standish Street in 2016.

Amanda, who is this week’s My Burnley subject, has some fiercely loyal customers who have helped her business to make it through a pandemic and now the cost of living crisis, coupled with major roadworks where her shop is based. This is due to work on the town’s new Pioneer Place development and repair work to the Curzon Street bridge.

Amanda Hanson (right) the owner of Sweet William Florists. The shop won Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador awards at the first Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards. Amanda is pictured with Alexis Carroll who works for her.

But last week Amanda was stunned and delighted when she was named as Best Independent Retailer AND Best Ambassador at the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards. It has made all the blood, sweat and tears worth it for the mum of two.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all my customers who have been so supportive, they have made my business what it is, “ said Amanda.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself? My name is Amanda Hanson, I am 56 years old and I am the owner of Sweet William florist in Burnley. I spent nine years working for the former Brady’s florists in Burnley Market Hall but always told my boss that one day I would leave and open my own shop and he always used to just smile at me.

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I have lived in Burnley for 50 years. I was a child when I came here from Nottingham with my parents and sisters as my dad’s job brought us here.

What do you think are the best parts of the town? There are so many lovely parts to Burnley: the local parks, Towneley being one of them, right on our doorstep. We have stunning views and lovely walks too.

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? As with any town there are areas that could benefit from improvement.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?