Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Andy Payton, I’m a former professional footballer ( Burnley and Celtic to name a couple ) I live in Burnley with my fiancee Victoria Williams I work at Burnley College and Soccer Burnley Crow Wood as a football coach I have my UEFA A licence coaching qualification and it’s something I really enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long have you lived/worked in Burnley? I have lived and worked in Burnley for most of my life, especially after my football career when I came home to Burnley ( who were my last club ) I love it round here, the people are so down to earth.

Former Claret Andy Payton with his fiancee Victoria Williams

Why did you choose to live/stay/work in Burnley? I choose to live and stay around Burnley because it’s in my blood. I went to Padiham St John’s and Gawthorpe schools and obviously had the distinction of playing for the club I love and who I supported as a kid. I just love Burnley.

What do you hink are the best parts of the town? For me the best parts of Burnley are obviously the football club which Is the centre of so many peoples’ lives and also both Burnley College with all its students and our football teams, especially the girls who have reached the North West finals with me next month and definitely Crow Wood where we do the football camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there anything you dislike about Burnley? There really isn’t anything I dislike about Burnley. I love the fact that the whole town supports the football club and the history of the club is amazing and to be a part of that as a local lad is just brilliant.

How would you describe Burnley to a visitor who has never been here before?