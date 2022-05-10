Students at the Janet Westmoreland Music School included mature adult performers at the spring concert held at Simply Fields in Hurstwood.

Guest singers Eloise Whittle sang Meadowlark from The Baker’s Wife musical and John Westmoreland sang the Joker and the Queen. Stuart Hodge was guest pianist who played a selection of music including his famous Les Dawson version of The Wind Beneath My Wings.

Music school teacher Janet Westmoreland with some of her students who performed at a charity concert at Simply Fields in Hurstwood

Among the audience were the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry and the evening raised £582 for the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer appeal.

A music teacher for an incredible 47 years Janet has hosted around 50 charity concerts spanning the last 28 years supporting a range of different charities including Labels for CARES and Derian House children’s hospice.

In 2019 Janet was presented with a Certificate of Honour from the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs.

A young student of Janet Westmoreland performs at a charity concert hosted at Simply Fields in Hurstwood