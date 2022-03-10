The post-pandemic feelgood movie, ‘Greatest Days’, will shoot in Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside.

The film will be directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc and it has been written by Tim Firth who is no stranger to Clitheroe as he holidayed in the town as a child and has fond memories of the area. It is based on Firth's stage musical, The Band, about a group of women who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band.

‘Greatest Days’ is described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’ and will introduce the audience to five schoolgirls who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Barlow the lead singer of Take That. A new movie, based on songs by the band, is to start filming in Clitheroe

Twenty-five years later their lives they reunite to reminisce.

‘Greatest Days’ will be shot at numerous locations across the town and the surrounding countryside, with a big song and dance number at Clitheroe Castle.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “The last two years have been the most challenging the borough has ever faced and this film is just the tonic we need as we move into the post-pandemic period.

“Greatest Days will showcase the beauty of our borough to a global audience and we are looking forward to giving the film’s cast and crew a warm Ribble Valley welcome.”