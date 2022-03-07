Ten possible East Lancashire filming locations for 'The Bank of Dave' Netflix movie

As revealed in the Burnley Express, US streaming giants Netflix have decided to shoot a biopic on none other than Burnley and Pendle’s banker and mini bus salesman Dave Fishwick.

The colourful businessman will also be an executive producer on the film, a role which has allowed him to insist that many of the scenes are shot right here in his beloved Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

So we thought it would be good to present some of the stunning locations – natural, historic and unique – that our beautiful corner of East Lancashire can provide.

1. Panopticon The Singing Ringing Tree on the moors above Burnley Photo: Staff Photo Sales

2. Wonder One of the Seven Wonders of the British Canal System, the Burnley Embankment or 'The Straight Mile' as it is known locally, carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal 60ft above Burnley Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

3. Turf Turf Moor, the historic home of Burnley Football Club Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. Bene The Burnley Miners' Club, Plumbe Street Photo: Staff Photo Sales