Dave Fishwick in his beloved Burnley

Ten possible East Lancashire filming locations for 'The Bank of Dave' Netflix movie

With cameras now rolling locally on the filming of Netflix Dave Fishwick biopic ‘The Bank of Dave’ we thought it would be fun to look at 10 possible East Lancashire filming locations the world needs to see.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:51 pm

As revealed in the Burnley Express, US streaming giants Netflix have decided to shoot a biopic on none other than Burnley and Pendle’s banker and mini bus salesman Dave Fishwick.

The colourful businessman will also be an executive producer on the film, a role which has allowed him to insist that many of the scenes are shot right here in his beloved Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

So we thought it would be good to present some of the stunning locations – natural, historic and unique – that our beautiful corner of East Lancashire can provide.

1. Panopticon

The Singing Ringing Tree on the moors above Burnley

2. Wonder

One of the Seven Wonders of the British Canal System, the Burnley Embankment or 'The Straight Mile' as it is known locally, carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal 60ft above Burnley

3. Turf

Turf Moor, the historic home of Burnley Football Club

4. Bene

The Burnley Miners' Club, Plumbe Street

