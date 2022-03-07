Ten possible East Lancashire filming locations for 'The Bank of Dave' Netflix movie

As revealed in the Burnley Express, US streaming giants Netflix have decided to shoot a biopic on none other than Burnley and Pendle’s banker and mini bus salesman Dave Fishwick.
The colourful businessman will also be an executive producer on the film, a role which has allowed him to insist that many of the scenes are shot right here in his beloved Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.
So we thought it would be good to present some of the stunning locations – natural, historic and unique – that our beautiful corner of East Lancashire can provide.
