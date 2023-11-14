Mount Zion Church hosts ‘fun and friendly’ LEGO building session
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-hour session provided dozens of completed projects as the youngsters – often helped by adults – clipped bricks together and enjoyed the fun.
“It was a very busy afternoon,” said Kathy Rhodes, one of the organisers. “Young and old seemed to enjoy themselves thoroughly as they sat at a number of tables creating their projects from the huge boxes of bricks. And there were soft drinks, tea, coffee and cakes provided – all for free.
“It proved very successful and it was lovely to see so many enjoying themselves,” she added.
The afternoon LEGO church session could become a regular feature at the church, giving a warm, friendly environment for young and old to enjoy for a couple of hours.
From the models created, some will feature in a special nativity scene to be displayed locally near to Christmas.