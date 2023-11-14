Nearly 100 children and adults filled Mount Zion Church in Cliviger with laughter and fun as they tackled building projects with thousands of LEGO bricks.

The two-hour session provided dozens of completed projects as the youngsters – often helped by adults – clipped bricks together and enjoyed the fun.

“It was a very busy afternoon,” said Kathy Rhodes, one of the organisers. “Young and old seemed to enjoy themselves thoroughly as they sat at a number of tables creating their projects from the huge boxes of bricks. And there were soft drinks, tea, coffee and cakes provided – all for free.

The LEGO building session took place at Mount Zion Church in Cliviger

“It proved very successful and it was lovely to see so many enjoying themselves,” she added.

The afternoon LEGO church session could become a regular feature at the church, giving a warm, friendly environment for young and old to enjoy for a couple of hours.