Pictures and video from Remembrance Sunday service in Burnley

Members of the public, veterans, serving personnel, uniformed organisations and civic dignitaries gathered in Burnley for a solemn Remembrance Sunday service.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 18:39 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 18:40 GMT

Burnley remembered its fallen at the annual service held at the Peace Garden which saw lots of people attend in the November rain.

Our photographer was there to capture the poignant moments.

Flag bearers at Burnley's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley's Memorial Stone surrounded by poppies at the Peace Garden on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A member of the RAF Salutes during the Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Flag bearers at Burnley's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

