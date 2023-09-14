News you can trust since 1877
Missing Burnley teenager: Police appealing to public for information

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Burnley teenager.
By John Deehan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST
Mateusz (15) was last seen in Harold Avenue at 11am on September 7 wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and carrying an Asda bag. He is 5ft. 8in. tall, and of slim build.

Anybody with information is urged to contact [email protected] or 101, quoting log 1101 of September 8, 2023. For immediate sightings 999.

