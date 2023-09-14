Missing Burnley teenager: Police appealing to public for information
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Burnley teenager.
Mateusz (15) was last seen in Harold Avenue at 11am on September 7 wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and carrying an Asda bag. He is 5ft. 8in. tall, and of slim build.
Anybody with information is urged to contact [email protected] or 101, quoting log 1101 of September 8, 2023. For immediate sightings 999.