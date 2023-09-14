News you can trust since 1877
Family pay tribute to Rossendale man Stephen McKenna who died following an accident on the M65 motorway in Burnley

The family of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Burnley, have paid an emotional tribute to a “devoted Dad and Grandad.”
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Stephen McKenna (64) from Rossendale, died when his Lotus Esprit car overturned on the exit slip road of the M65 at Burnley last Saturday.

His family said: “Stephen William McKenna, was a beloved Dad, Grandad, bother and friend to many.

“He was a selfless man who would help anyone in need.

The family of Stephen McKenna who died following an accident on the M65 in Burnley has paid tributeThe family of Stephen McKenna who died following an accident on the M65 in Burnley has paid tribute
The family of Stephen McKenna who died following an accident on the M65 in Burnley has paid tribute
“Steve, as he was known, was a thoughtful, loving, funny and kind man who was loved and will be missed by so many people.

“Steve was a devoted Dad and Grandad whose family meant the world to him.

“His second love was for classic cars, of which he owned many and proudly presented them at numerous car shows over the years alongside his friends within the classic car clubs of which he was a member of.

“Steve has touched the lives of so many people throughout his life and his passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of his loved ones.”

Police investigating the collision, which happened around 10-53am last Saturday, are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage around the time, to come forward.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0653 of September 9, 2023, or email [email protected]

