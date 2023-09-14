Read-based estate and lettings agency Pendle Hill Properties have raised £2,200 for X-PERT Health.

X-PERT Health helps transform people's lives through diabetes, insulin and weight loss education programmes.

The charity is one which is close to the hearts of Pendle Hill Properties, with sales director Thomas Turner Type 1 insulin dependent.

The money was raised following the launch of a special January sale by Pendle Hill Properties, which saw £100 donated to the Hebden Bridge-based charity for every completed sale, if instructed in January.

Dr Trudi Deakin from X-PERT Health and Toby Burrows from Pendle Hill Properties

Toby Burrows, lettings director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised this donation for a fantastic charity.

“We would also like to thank all our customers who instructed us to sell their properties in January.”

Dr Trudi Deakin, founder and chief executive of X-PERT Health, said: “I would like to thank everyone at Pendle Hill Properties for their wonderful support.