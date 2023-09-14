News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Bus operator Transdev guarantees job interview for Wilko staff facing redundancy

Workers facing redundancy following the collapse of high street retailer Wilko are being invited to interview for jobs at local bus company Transdev.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The bus operator is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The offer comes as Transdev steps up its high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers with their change of career to become a bus driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Wilko – they have stores in many of the communities we serve in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, plus Yorkshire.

Most Popular
North West bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to retail staff with a driving licence who are looking for a fresh start following the collapse of high street retailer WilkoNorth West bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to retail staff with a driving licence who are looking for a fresh start following the collapse of high street retailer Wilko
North West bus operator Transdev is offering a guaranteed job interview to retail staff with a driving licence who are looking for a fresh start following the collapse of high street retailer Wilko

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at each of our ten operating centres across the North, including three in the North West at Burnley, Blackburn and Rochdale.

Read More
Future still unclear for former carvery and Grade II listed Langroyd Hall in Col...

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our exclusive Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our ‘Step Up’ talent development programme. If you’re at Wilko and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s operating centres in the North West are on its website, transdevbus.co.uk. For an informal chat, email [email protected] or call the recruitment hotline on 01423 884633.

Related topics:WilkoNorth WestLancashireGreater ManchesterNorthRochdaleBlackburn