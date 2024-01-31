Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Webster is the boy behind the camera who gives up his Saturday mornings to capture people’s trials and triumphs at Burnley parkrun.

His mum Jill says seeing the young volunteer brings smiles to runners’ faces, motivating them to complete the 5k route around Towneley Park.

George, who began running at the community event at four-years-old, picked up a camera during lockdown and fell in love with photography. Later, aged just 10, he began helping the then-Burnley parkrun photographer, David Belshaw, capture the event, with his new-found mentor giving him tips. They paired up for around 18 months before David stepped down from the role and George took over.

George Webster (12), volunteer photographer at Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park.

He’s been doing it on his own for about a year now, also covering for David at the junior parkrun on Sundays when he’s away.

"It’s really good for his confidence, and he loves to encourage people.”

His voluntary work made him a finalist last year in Burnley’s first Above and Beyond Awards, which celebrates unsung heroes, and has amassed him an army of fans in the parkrun community.

George Webster (12), volunteer photographer at Burnley parkrun in Towneley Park.

"Lots of people will cheer for him and shout his name, which is really nice. They look out for him and wave. People come over on special occasions like Christmas and thank him. They say they miss him when he’s not there.

"He gets up every Saturday morning and takes pictures for 45 minutes in all weathers. It then takes an hour to edit the photos, and sometimes two hours to upload them. Friends who have covered for him have said how hard it is. He’s done great.”

But that’s not all he does. The youngster also takes photos for his school’s cross country events, volunteers as a swimming teacher every week, and helps out in the kitchen and with planning activities at a church youth club for two hours every Monday. And as his parents foster children with additional needs, George has experience in supporting them, and does so at the youth club. And, he’s just gained a Level 2 qualification in Food Hygiene.