When Eliza Bardsley was just nine-months-old she was diagnosed with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia and Septo Optic Dysplasia, and was registered blind.

Eliza, now three-years old, and mum Lauren starred in Guide Dogs’ Lifeline Appeal, which featured people who have benefited from Guide Dogs’ life-changing services, including Eliza.

During the programme, presented by actress Wendi Peters, Lauren shares how it felt to receive such life-changing news about her baby. We also see how Eliza has progressed following her sessions with Lindsey Tibot, Habilitation Specialist for Guide Dogs.

Eliza Bardsley, mum Lauren and Guide Dogs specialist Lindsey

Eliza’s parents came away from the diagnosis feeling so overwhelmed.

Lauren said: “At first we were just shocked. She was such a happy little girl and she just wanted to get up and go; we couldn’t understand that all this time she couldn’t see us or anything around her. We had no idea what to do, we were grasping at straws and trying to find out everything we could.

“After going through every possible scenario, we took the mindset that just because we found this out, nothing had really changed about her. We tried to continue with her as normal as possible – with some extra sensory toys and a lot more music.”

Lauren saw the Guide Dogs TV advert about a young girl, who in the advert was learning to navigate her way around a school with the support and encouragement of a member of staff. Another family suggested they should contact Guide Dogs. They telephoned Guide Dogs to ask if there was anything available for Eliza, with her being so young.

Lauren said: “Guide Dogs put us in contact with their family support team, referred us to the community team, and the education team helped us to make sure we got a nursery place which Eliza would benefit from the most.”

Guide Dogs’ Children and Young People Services help children to develop a range of skills, with the focus on key early years development areas such as early movement, self-help practical skills (including feeding and dressing), and social and communication skills.

Eliza now gets regular visits from her Habilitation Specialist, Lindsey, a dedicated staff member who teaches Eliza how to learn about her environment.

Lindsey said: “I’ve seen a huge difference in Eliza’s confidence and skills. She’s determined and becoming so independent. We’re starting to explore more of the outside world now and Eliza has been introduced to a long cane. Eliza has a real sense of humour and she’s flying with her progress. She’s a real superstar.”

Guide Dogs has made a huge difference to Eliza’s life, but it has also provided Eliza’s family with support and reassurance. Eliza has been getting support from Guide Dogs for 18 months and her family can see the huge impact.

Lauren said: “Nothing will stop Eliza, she is going to find her own way through life. This has made it easier to accept her diagnosis and we’re giving her as much independence as we can. I don’t know where we would be without Guide Dogs’ help.”