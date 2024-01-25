Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are among 95 businesses in the county to have secured £2m. matched funding from the government-funded, industry-backed initiative, adopting technologies as diverse as sensors, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Backed by £5.6m. of private investment, these manufacturers are forecasting the creation of 522 jobs and 1,151 upskilled roles, boosting the county’s economy by £80m.

Local business to benefit include:

N & J Aluminium Linings, manufacturers of aluminium linings and accessories for 4x4 vehicles, based in Clitheroe, have benefited from Made Smarter

Agenda Boxes & Packaging, manufacturers of packaging products, based in Nelson;

Studio Bakery, an artisan bakery specialising in traybakes and cakes, based in Clitheroe;

Agenda Boxes & Packaging is investing in 3D design software with Made Smarter. Gary Barker, managing director, said: “Thanks to Made Smarter we can now offer a full design service. This will help increase productivity, reduce our carbon footprint, create more jobs and upskill our workforce.

“The software has been a key element in our growth, and we look forward to the years ahead.”

Allison Metcalf, managing director of Studio Bakery, used Made Smarter support to create a digital roadmap and then invest in a new cutting machine.

She said: "Working with Made Smarter has been transformational for our bakery business. At a time where we were rapidly expanding, they were there to support us. New technology has increased our productivity and made us more efficient. We're now able to meet our increased orders and we're ready for the next stage of our expansion.”

Julia Buchanan, director of N & J Aluminium Linings, said: “Made Smarter has guided, supported, and nurtured our business to be able to invest in new technology and skills. Through the purchase of CAD drawing software we have been able to enhance our manufacturing and unlock potential for innovation. We have even recruited a CAD design apprentice so that we can take full advantage of our new technology and advancements.”

Since 2019, SME manufacturers across the North West have invested £22m. in new technologies, forecasting the creation of almost 1,600 new jobs, over 2,850 upskilled roles, and adding £242m to the economy over the next three years.

With the Government committing to continue the North West adoption programme as part of a UK roll out, manufacturers are being urged to connect with Made Smarter to access the funded support on offer. This includes digital transformation workshops to create a digital roadmap, impartial and expert technology advice, leadership and skills training, as well as grant funding for digital internships and technology projects.

Donna Edwards, Director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme in the North West, said: "I am incredibly proud of what the Made Smarter team has achieved over the last five years. These milestones are simultaneously a moment to celebrate, as well as a reminder that our work is by no means done.